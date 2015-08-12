BRUSSELS Aug 12 Greece's international
creditors will review in October its execution of reforms agreed
under a memorandum of understanding, two European Union sources
said on Wednesday.
"There will be a strong first review of the implementation
of measures in October. There is a careful balance between
measures that support growth and those for fiscal adjustement,"
said one of the sources.
The person said the package of measures took into account
Greece's uncertain economic developments. The MOU sets out the
reforms the Greek government must carry out in return for a
third bailout of about 85 billion euros.
The second source cited a sea change in the negotiations
with the Greek authorities in recent weeks which facilitated
progress.
(Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier, writing by Foo Yun Chee)