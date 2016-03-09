ATHENS, March 9 Greece and its international
lenders resumed talks in Athens on Wednesday on the country's
fiscal and reform progress, rekindling Athens' hopes that its
first bailout review may be concluded before the end of April.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who has a fragile
parliamentary majority, wants to conclude the review swiftly to
start talks on debt relief hoping to convince an angry public
that their sacrifices are paying off after six years of
austerity and lure back investors.
European Union and International Monetary Fund inspectors
discussed the agenda of the review with Finance Minister Euclid
Tsakalotos and were scheduled to meet Labour Minister George
Katrougkalos later to discuss pension reforms. Fiscal issues
were expected to be discussed on Thursday.
The review was interrupted in early February due to
differences among the institutions over the estimated size of a
fiscal gap by 2018, but also disagreements with Athens on the
depth of the pension reform and the management of bad loans.
Athens has pledged to cut pension spending by 1 percent of
GDP this year and reach a primary surplus of 3.5 percent by
2018. It was not clear if the lenders had reached a consensus on
the projected fiscal gap which could force Athens to cut
pensions further, despite its pre-election promises.
Euro zone finance ministers acknowledged this week that a
debate on debt relief was coming up soon, but Greece should
first implement pension and tax reforms, set up an independent
revenue agency and deal with non-performing loans. German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said he expected the review
would be completed by early May.
"It's positive that there is an end date for the bailout
review, but also for the negotiation on debt relief," a
government official told Reuters.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; editing by Ralph Boulton)