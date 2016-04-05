LUXEMBOURG, April 5 International lenders may
finish their review of Greek reforms, needed to unblock further
credit to Athens and start debt relief negotiations, in early
May, the head of the euro zone bailout fund Klaus Regling said
on Tuesday.
"My hope is that we will be able to conclude this review in
early may, before the Orthodox Easter," Regling told journalists
in Luxembourg.
Euro zone and International Monetary Fund officials said
last week they were aiming to have an agreement on the reforms
with Greece by April 12, before many top officials leave for the
IMF's spring meetings in Washington on April 15.
Concluding the reform review has been delayed for months
because it involves negotiations on some politically difficult
steps for the leftist Greek government like a pension reform,
the treatment of non-performing loans and an income tax reform.
(Reporting By Francesco Guarascio, writing by Jan Strupczewski)