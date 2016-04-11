BRUSSELS, April 11 Greece and international lenders made progress over the weekend in talks on the Greek bailout reforms but negotiations are still ongoing, the European Commission said on Monday.

"Progress has been made over the weekend. Talks are continuing in Athens today," a Commission spokeswoman told reporters in Brussels.

"Our aim remains to conclude the review as soon as possible," the spokeswoman added. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)