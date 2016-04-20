BRUSSELS, April 20 Euro zone finance ministers
may hold an extraordinary meeting next week if negotiations on
the review of the Greek reform programme are concluded, a senior
EU official said on Wednesday.
"If there is so much progress that a conclusion of the
negotiation can be rationally expected, then I would expect
there to be a Eurogroup sometime next week," the senior official
said.
Negotiations between Greek authorities and international
lenders are ongoing in Athens ahead of a regular meeting of euro
zone and EU finance ministers in Amsterdam on April 22-23.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Jan Strupczewski)