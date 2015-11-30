ATHENS Nov 30 Greece and its euro zone
creditors are likely to conclude their first review of Greek
reforms early in 2016, paving the way for discussions on debt
relief for Athens, the European Commission's mission chief to
Greece Declan Costello on Monday.
"It will be in early 2016," Costello told a business
conference.
He said Greek economic growth would probably be stronger
than forecast by the Commission even a few weeks ago because
third quarter growth data surprised on the upside.
Concluding the first review depends on Greece pushing
through several "big ticket" reforms, such as changes to the
pension and income tax systems, opening electricity markets and
setting up an independent revenue office for tax revenue, he
added.
(Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas and Jan Strupczewski; Editing
by Paul Taylor)