ATHENS May 31 Greece and its international
lenders are inching towards an accord over a set of extra
measures demanded from Athens to qualify for vital rescue funds,
sources with knowledge of the negotiations said on Tuesday.
The two sides wrapped up the bulk of reforms needed for
badly needed bailout cash last week, but left some loose ends
which must be tied up before Athens gets 10.3 billion euros
($11.48 billion) of sub-tranches by September.
To qualify for the funds, Greek lawmakers grudgingly
approved tax hikes and pension reforms, freed up the sale of bad
loans weighing on banks' balance sheets and promised to expedite
privatisations.
But Greece must also legislate a series of extra actions
which the left-led government resists due to growing dissent at
home after six years of belt-tightening. One of the measures is
phasing out a top-up benefit to pensioners.
"It's a matter of parliamentary dignity. We cannot ask
lawmakers to vote over the same issues again and again," a
government official told Reuters. "Some of the actions demanded
are also worsening the impact of the measures already adopted
and hurt sensitive groups further."
BREAKING IMPASSE
To break the deadlock, some of the pending issues would be
postponed for September, the official said. "We are close to
reaching a deal."
Consecutive votes on reforms have tested the left-led
coalition government, which has a narrow parliamentary majority
with 153 of the 300 lawmakers and ranks second, behind the
conservative opposition in polls.
Greece opposes some amendments on reforms, including
retroactively clawing back an income-based benefit paid to
certain groups of pensioners, and freezing the wages of
essential staff as it struggles with Europe's worst migrant
crisis in decades.
It also opposes the privatisation of grid operator ADMIE and
the sale of state-guaranteed bad loans, saying the move demanded
by the European Central Bank would widen its fiscal gap.
The lenders are looking into the issues raised, an EU
official said on Monday. Another source from the lenders said
the pending issues were not a deal-breaker.
The country's bailout review was initially expected to be
wrapped up last year. It dragged on for months mainly due to a
rift between the EU and the International Monetary Fund over
Greece's fiscal progress and its bailout targets.
Despite the disagreements, sources close to the lenders and
government officials were optimistic that a deal would be
reached soon and the ECB would this week resume accepting Greek
government bonds as collateral for lending funds to Greek banks.
($1 = 0.8971 euros)
(Additional reporting by Lefteris Papadimas Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)