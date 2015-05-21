RIGA May 22 German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
French President Francois Hollande held "friendly and
constructive" talks with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
that focused on Athens' completing its current bailout, a German
government spokesman said on Friday.
The three, who met for two hours late at night during an EU
summit in Riga, agreed that Athens should continue its talks
with its creditor institutions, while the three leaders also
agreed to keep in close contact with each other.
