PARIS, July 1 Greece's July 5 referendum does
not meet non-binding guidelines drawn up by the Council of
Europe, notably one recommending that voters have at least two
weeks to make their minds up, the human rights watchdog said on
Wednesday.
It said it was also unable to send observers as a result of
the short notice.
While there are no automatic legal consequences, the
council's view underlines the confusion that many Greeks feel
about the hastily-called plebiscite on whether to accept or
reject international creditors' proposals for a cash-for-reform
deal.
"We are not prejudging the outcome of the referendum,"
spokesman Daniel Holtgen said.
Holtgen said the council's secretary general, Thorbjorn
Jagland, had noted to various media that the guidelines
recommended voters know the question at least two weeks before a
referendum and that observers be sent to monitor it.
"This isn't possible (given the short notice) and the
secretary general confirmed that the COE had not been asked to
observe," he said.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced the election
in the early hours of Saturday after a fresh failure to reach
agreement with euro zone states and other creditors.
The Council of Europe was one of the multilateral
institutions set up in Europe just after World War Two and is
not part of the European Union. It focuses on human rights,
democracy and the rule of law and has 47 member states.
(Reporting by Mark John Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)