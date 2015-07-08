UPDATE 2-UniCredit's Q1 net profit tops forecasts as turnaround gathers pace
* Q1 net income rises 41 pct in adjusted terms on higher revenues
RIGA, July 8 Greece will struggle to win trust in any new reform proposal after years of failures and it is difficult for now to believe that Athens can present a viable plan, European Central Bank policy setter Ilmars Rimsevics said on Wednesday.
"It's one thing to put an plan on the table but implementation is something else," Rimsevics, governor of Latvia's central bank said on Latvian television. "Why should people believe that the new proposal will be for real?"
"It's hard to imagine what Tsipras could offer to the Eurogroup today or tomorrow," he said. (Reporting by ederts elzis; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John O'Donnell)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hang Seng Bank Limited's (HSB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited's (CCB Asia) Long-Term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The ratings have been affirmed as part of Fitch's periodic peer review