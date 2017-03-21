BRUSSELS, March 21 Greece is withholding its
support for the Rome declaration, in which 27 European Union
nations on Saturday are to chart the EU's course after Britain
leaves, in protest at reforms its lenders are seeking from it in
exchange for new loans, officials said.
Athens's lenders are the other euro zone governments, who
are also trying to get the International Monetary Fund on board.
The Fund says it will join the latest Greek bailout only if
Athens reforms its pension and taxation systems and its labour
market more to modernise its economy and make the public
finances sustainable.
But after implementing austerity policies for years, the new
round of reforms will be politically very difficult for the
Greeks to swallow, and the government in Athens argues that they
are not necessary.
Greek officials say they cannot sign the Rome declaration on
values shared by the EU unless it clearly protects labour
rights.
"They asked for one extra paragraph on social dimension. But
politically they linked it to the ongoing negotiations with
creditors," one EU official with insight into the issue said.
A draft of the declaration says that EU leaders will work
towards a Union which promotes economic and social progress as
well as cohesion and convergence, taking into account the
variety of social models and the key role of social partners.
"They said it's difficult for them to celebrate in Rome
while one of the non-European institutions is pursuing policy
that has significant effects on the Greek economy," the EU
official said.
Officials representing the IMF and the euro zone lenders as
well as the Greek government will be negotiating a compromise on
the reforms in the coming days in Brussels, but positions remain
far apart and are unlikely to be reconciled by Saturday.
"They're going to use this (Rome declaration) as a
negotiating tool," a second official said, adding that Athens
was hoping European lenders would help them fight the IMF's
reform demands in exchange for Greece's support for the
declaration.
A Greek government official denied Athens intended to block
the treaty and said it was making suggestions as part of a
dialogue on the issue.
"The Greek government, in the framework of the preparatory
discussions ahead of the anniversary Summit, underlined the need
for the Rome declaration to be enriched in order to highlight
the importance of the European Social Model, which includes the
protection of workers," a Greek government document said.
The issue will now have to be escalated higher up than the
reform negotiators, the first official said, because the senior
officials who negotiate the wording of the declaration, called
sherpas, will not meet again before the summit on Saturday.
"It's now going to be decided at the top level. The sherpas
are not meeting again so there will be lots of phone calls made
at the top level, maybe offering some concessions to Greece,"
the official said.
