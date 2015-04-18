BERLIN, April 18 Greece is poised to sign a gas
deal with Russia as early as Tuesday which could bring 3-5
billion euros into depleted government coffers, German magazine
Der Spiegel reported, citing a senior figure in the ruling
Syriza party.
During a visit to Moscow earlier this month, Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras expressed interest in participating in a
pipeline that would bring Russian gas to Europe via Turkey and
Greece.
Under the proposed deal, Greece would receive advance funds
from Russia based on expected future profits linked to the
pipeline. The Greek energy minister said last week that Athens
would repay Moscow after 2019, when the pipeline is expected to
start operating.
Greek government officials were not immediately available to
comment on the Spiegel report.
The new government in Greece has been talking with its euro
zone partners for months to try to secure aid and avert a
default which could push the country out of the single currency
bloc. But progress has been slow and Athens has been exploring
other sources of funding.
Spiegel, citing the Syriza official, reported that the
Russian deal could be signed on Tuesday and yield an advance of
between 3 and 5 billion euros. The official was quoted as saying
the deal could "turn the page" for Greece.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and George Georgiopoulos Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt)