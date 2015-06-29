(Adds comments from Russia's Foreign Ministry)
MOSCOW, June 29 Russia is concerned that the
Greek debt crisis could have harmful consequences for the whole
of the European Union, the Kremlin said on Monday.
"Moscow is watching developments in the European Union very
closely in the context of the financial crisis in Greece,"
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call.
Greece closed its banks on Monday after the breakdown of
bailout talks with its foreign creditors. A government official
said Athens would not pay a 1.6 billion euro loan instalment due
to the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday.
"We are concerned about the possible negative consequences
for the whole of the EU," Peskov said.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has sought closer ties
with Russia since taking office earlier this year, but the
Kremlin said financial aid to Athens was not discussed when he
visited St Petersburg 10 days ago for talks with President
Vladimir Putin.
Russia has deep financial problems of its own, as its
economy reels from the double blow of low world oil prices and
Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his Greek
counterpart during a phone call later on Monday that Russia
understood the actions of Tsipras' government.
Lavrov also expressed hope that Brussels would not implement
"negative scenarios" and that Greece would overcome its current
problems, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.
Greece will hold a referendum on Sunday asking citizens to
decide whether to accept the austerity demands of its
international lenders in return for more cash.
