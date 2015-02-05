(Adds details)
ATHENS Feb 5 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras discussed boosting cooperation with Russia including on
energy and the economy during a phone call with Russian
President Vladimir Putin, the Greek leader's office said on
Thursday.
But he also spoke to Putin about the importance of forging
peace in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian rebels are fighting
the European Union-backed Kiev government.
Tsipras's new left-wing government ruffled feathers among
European partners with comments soon after being elected that
suggested Greece might not support EU policy on Russia.
"The importance of safeguarding peace and stability in
Ukraine and the wider region was highlighted," a statement
issued by Tsipras's office said.
It said Putin had invited Tsipras to visit Moscow on May 9.
"The Russian president and the prime minister (also)
emphasis the need for substantial improvement of the cooperation
between Greece and Russia, countries with deep and historic
ties, especially in the sectors of economy, energy, tourism,
culture and transport," the statement said.
Tsipras has publicly rejected the idea of receiving aid from
Russia to help solves Greece's debt problem.
