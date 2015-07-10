MOSCOW, July 10 Moscow is just an observer on
Greece's debt crisis but wants the euro to trade normally
because part of Russia's foreign exchange reserves is
denominated in euros, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on
Friday.
He again signalled that Moscow had not offered to help bail
Greece out, according to Russian news agency reports.
"We are only external observers ... we don't take decisions
about the fate of Greece's participation in the euro zone
currency area and, naturally, don't have any relation to the
formation or repayment of its debts," Interfax news agency
quoted Medvedev as saying.
"But in general we are interested in the euro behaving
normally as a currency," Medvedev said.
The euro was Russia's main reserve currency at the start of
the year, with around 46 percent of the country's forex reserves
in euros or euro-denominated assets, the latest central bank
data showed.
Russia held just under 40 percent of its forex reserves in
dollar or dollar-denominated assets at the start of the year.
As of the end of last week, Russia had around $360 billion
in gold and forex reserves.
