MOSCOW, July 1 The Greek debt crisis shows that Russia must carefully think about how high its own state debt burden is, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are not tied to Greece by any financial obligations so the effect (of the crisis) on Russia will be negligible. Indirectly it may affect Russian financial markets," Siluanov said.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya,; writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)