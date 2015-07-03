BRIEF-Saudi's Kingdom Holding posts Q1 profit of 129.1 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 661.9 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, July 3 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Greece had not asked Russia for financial help, RIA news agency reported.
Greece is due to hold a bailout referendum on Sunday that may decide its future within Europe's currency union after missing a debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Polina Devitt)
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.