MOSCOW, July 5 The Russian central bank said on Sunday that the Greek debt crisis did not pose a threat to the Russian banking system, TASS news agency reported, citing a statement from the central bank's press service.

The central bank also said the size of Russian banks' assets in Greece as of April 1 this year was around $14 million.

"The size of the direct investments of Russia's non-financial sector in the Greek economy is also not large," the bank said in a statement to TASS. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Kevin Liffey)