MOSCOW, July 5 The Russian central bank said on
Sunday that the Greek debt crisis did not pose a threat to the
Russian banking system, TASS news agency reported, citing a
statement from the central bank's press service.
The central bank also said the size of Russian banks' assets
in Greece as of April 1 this year was around $14 million.
"The size of the direct investments of Russia's
non-financial sector in the Greek economy is also not large,"
the bank said in a statement to TASS.
