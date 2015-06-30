DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
MOSCOW, June 30 Finding a solution to Greece's debt crisis is not a matter for Russia but for Athens and its creditors, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"This is Greece's problem," Peskov told journalists on a conference call. "(It's a matter) of Greece's relations with its creditors, it's not a matter for us."
The head of the European Commission made a last-minute offer to try to persuade Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to accept a bailout deal he has rejected before a referendum on Sunday which EU partners say will be a choice of whether to stay in the euro. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)
LA PAZ, May 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.41 percent in April, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.07 percent for the first four months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.