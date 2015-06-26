CANADA STOCKS-Weakness in oil prices weighs on TSX futures
May 12 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices slipped on concerns over global oversupply.
ATHENS, June 27 Greek opposition leader Antonis Samaras attacked Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for calling a referendum on a bailout deal, saying it was effectively setting the country on a collision course with Europe.
"European identity is an accomplishment of Greece, and New Democracy is clearly sided with democracy and Europe," Samaras, a former Greek prime minister and leader of the New Democracy conservatives, said in a statement.
Earlier Alexis Tsipras said he would convene parliament to ratify his proposal of a referendum on bailout demands of the country's EU and IMF lenders. Tsipras, elected on an anti-austerity mandate in January, called lenders demands outright "blackmail".
"Tsipras brought the country to a total deadlock. Between an unacceptable agreement and a euro exit," Samaras said. The referendum question was effectively a "yes" or "no" to Europe, Samaras said. (Reporting by Michele Kambas, editing by Deepa Babington)
May 12 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices slipped on concerns over global oversupply.
TBILISI, May 12 Azerbaijan's biggest bank, the International Bank of Azerbaijan, said in an indicative restructuring plan that its designated financial indebtedness stood at $3.34 billion as of April 18.