GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Asia ex-Japan close to near 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
ATHENS, June 27 Greek conservative opposition leader Antonis Samaras will hold talks with the country's president on Sunday, the president's office said, after opposition parties condemned the government's call for a referendum.
Samaras, head of the New Democracy conservatives, earlier this week said he would be willing to participate in a cross-party government to pull Greece back from the brink of bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, Writing by Deepa Babington)
* Asia ex-Japan close to near 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05032017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:45 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu and Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: Road Transport Min