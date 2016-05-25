BRUSSELS May 25 Euro zone finance ministers
agreed with Greece and the International Monetary Fund on
Wednesday on a deal that will address Athens' requests for debt
relief, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said.
"This agreement is act of confidence in today's Greece," he
told reporters as he left a meeting in Brussels in the early
hours. He gave no details but said the agreement was
comprehensive and covered short-, medium- and long-term measures
on the debt.
Euro zone governments led by Germany have been resisting IMF
calls for debt relief for Greece and have been reluctant to go
beyond a commitment to look at easing the debt burden in a
couple of years time.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)