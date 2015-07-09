FRANKFURT, July 9 Europe must build a common
tool to fight crises and needs to strike a balance between
fiscal discipline and growth to reduce the risk of future
turmoil, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday.
"Balanced budgetary strategies are necessary and efforts are
needed to boost investment," Sapin told a conference in
Frankfurt. "We must find the right balance between indispensable
budgetary consideration and boosting growth."
Regarding Greece, Sapin said there was a need to rebuild
confidence and trust to find a solution to the current crisis.
