BERLIN, July 1 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that it was not clear if it would be possible to sort out a new bailout for Greece before Athens is due to repay 3.5 billion euros of bonds to the European Central Bank on July 20.

"I won't make any predictions about that," he said at a news conference to present the German budget.

"We're open to anything," he added.

He said the legal situation was completely different now and "we need to, if necessary - there is willingness to do this - develop a completely new programme under completely different conditions."

