DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN, June 30 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told conservative lawmakers on Tuesday that he would advise the European Central Bank not to raise provisions of liquidity to Greek banks, participants in the meeting told Reuters. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)
LA PAZ, May 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.41 percent in April, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.07 percent for the first four months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.