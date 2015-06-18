US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends week lower as data, retailers weigh
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.
LUXEMBOURG, June 18 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he hoped to see new proposals from Greece in debt negotiations but also declined to respond to a question on whether Athens might leave the euro zone.
"We are optimistic that we will now get the proposals," he said on arrival at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers. But he added: "It's not up to us, it's up to Greece."
Asked about a "Grexit" -- Greece leaving the EU single currency area -- he replied: "One mustn't speak in public about everything." (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.
SAO PAULO, May 12 Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc has agreed to buy Light SA's stake in Brazilian renewable energy company Renova Energia SA to become controlling shareholder later, one source with direct knowledge of the talks said on Friday.