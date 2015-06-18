LUXEMBOURG, June 18 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he hoped to see new proposals from Greece in debt negotiations but also declined to respond to a question on whether Athens might leave the euro zone.

"We are optimistic that we will now get the proposals," he said on arrival at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers. But he added: "It's not up to us, it's up to Greece."

Asked about a "Grexit" -- Greece leaving the EU single currency area -- he replied: "One mustn't speak in public about everything." (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)