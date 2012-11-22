BERLIN Nov 22 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble reiterated his opposition on Thursday to a writedown
of public holdings of Greek debt as part of any deal between the
country's international lenders.
"The moment we decide to give Greece a haircut, we cannot
give Greece any new guarantees - that is logical because the
budget law rightly says you can only take on guarantees if you
believe that the debt will be paid back so you can't do both,"
Schaeuble told a conference on trade.
He added that predictions of a catastrophe made by financial
experts before a previous agreement for the private sector to
take a haircut had turned out to be wrong.
Euro zone finance ministers, the European Central Bank and
the International Monetary Fund meet again on Monday to try to
agree on how to bring Greece's debt level down to a sustainable
level after they failed in two weeks running.