BNP Paribas fined 10 mln euros over weaknesses in anti-money laundering controls
PARIS, June 2 French bank watchdog ACPR said in a statement it had fined BNP Paribas 10 million euros ($11.27 million) for insufficient anti-money laundering controls.
BERLIN Nov 27 Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday he had asked German lawmakers to give their approval this week to the release of delayed Greek aid tranches after euro zone finance ministers reached a deal overnight on Greek debt sustainability.
"We need parliamentary approval in a bunch of member states including Germany and we'll send a bill to the Bundestag (lower house) for approval," he told reporters. "I asked for this to happen this week if possible but I can't say exactly what the schedule of the Bundestag will be."
Lawmakers from Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition and the opposition Social Democrats and Greens said they would back it, despite suspicions that a debt write-down had just been delayed until after German elections in September 2013.
PARIS, June 2 French bank watchdog ACPR said in a statement it had fined BNP Paribas 10 million euros ($11.27 million) for insufficient anti-money laundering controls.
LONDON, June 2 European private equity firm Investindustrial has invited the investment vehicle of Alibaba's founder Jack Ma to join a consortium offering to buy L'Oreal's The Body Shop for more than 800 million euros ($900 million), sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.