BERLIN Feb 3 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble is seeking to arrange a time to meet his new Greek
counterpart, Yanis Varoufakis, a spokesman for the ministry in
Berlin said on Tuesday, but no talks will take place on
Wednesday.
"We are at the moment trying to agree on an appointment,"
said a German finance ministry spokesman, adding, however, that
this would not happen on Wednesday when Varoufakis has a meeting
at the European Central Bank.
Varoufakis is touring Europe to build support for a new
agreement on Greek debt.
