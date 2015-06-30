DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN, June 30 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has told lawmakers Greece would not have to leave the euro zone if voters said 'no' in a referendum on the bailout package on Sunday, a German lawmaker at the meeting said on Tuesday.
"That's right, he said that," a conservative lawmaker who was at the meeting said. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers)
LA PAZ, May 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.41 percent in April, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.07 percent for the first four months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.