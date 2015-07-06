WARSAW, July 6 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble acknowledged on Monday that the German government and outgoing finance minister Yanis Varoufakis had disagreed on many issues but said it would not necessarily be easy for his successor in Athens.

"He represented a stance that, on many points, we did not agree with but at no point was there a personal problem and there isn't now after he announced that he was no longer minister either," Schaeuble said at a news conference in Warsaw with his French and Polish counterparts.

"Anyone who succeeds him will be in a situation where it is not easy to find a solution with his colleagues in the Eurogroup to his country's problems, which are not simple." (Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)