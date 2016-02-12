BRUSSELS Feb 12 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday that pension reforms remain a major sticking point in talks with Greece, which needs to pass the unpopular plans as part of a multi-billion euro bailout deal with international creditors.

"A particularly difficult point remains the pension reforms," Schaeuble said in Brussels after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers. "The system of old age provision must be made sustainable." (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Caroline Copley)