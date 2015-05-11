BRUSSELS May 11 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday it could be helpful for the
Greek government to hold a referendum on a cash-for-reform deal
with its creditors to stay in the euro zone.
Schaeuble said there had been little or no progress in
negotiations with Greece except that the weather had improved.
It was up to Athens to implement an agreed programme before
frozen aid money could be released.
"If the Greek government thinks it must hold a referendum,
then let it hold a referendum," the hardline minister said.
"That might even be a helpful measure for the Greek people to
decide whether it is ready to accept what is necessary, or
whether it wants something different."
He also said the International Monetary Fund's agreement to
any deal was essential to persuade euro zone parliaments to sign
off on the aid.
