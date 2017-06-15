LUXEMBOURG, June 15 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he was confident that euro
zone ministers would agree on a next disbursement of loans to
Greece and was hopeful the International Monetary Fund would be
on board.
"For Greece, as before, I am confident that we will reach a
deal about the payment of the next tranche today," Schaeuble
said on arrival at the meeting.
"We have found a way which hopefully will allow the IMF
management to propose a programme to its board," he continued,
adding that he did not believe it amounted to a substantial
change of the programme.
Germany's parliament has insisted on IMF participation.
"We cautiously believe that the goal of the programme will
be reached and that Greece will again have access to the finance
markets at the end of the programme," Schaeuble said.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)