FRANKFURT, July 9 Greece needs to deliver on concrete prior action to gain European financial support, Germany Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday, adding that it was difficult to see such steps before Sunday.

"A monetary union constructed like ours is nothing but an invitation for somebody that doesn't stick to the rules and that's called moral hazard," Schaeuble told a conference. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)