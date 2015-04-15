NEW YORK, April 15 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that there were no signs
that financial markets were worried about a possible Greek
default or exit from the euro zone, saying it appeared that all
scenarios for the country were already "priced in".
"You can't see any contagion in markets," Schaeuble said at
a Council on Foreign Relations event in New York.
"If you look at Greece it's not a major part of the economy
of the euro zone as a whole. Most participants of financial
markets are telling us that markets have already priced in
whatever will happen. You can't see any contagion."
(Reporting by Gernot Heller and Daniel Bases; Writing by Noah
Barkin; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)