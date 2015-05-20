BERLIN May 20 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble told the Wall Street Journal he would have to "think
very hard" before repeating an assurance that Greece will not
default.
Athens has warned it will be unable to make an upcoming
payment to the International Monetary Fund without further aid.
Asked whether he would repeat an assurance he gave in late
2012 that Greece would not default, Schaeuble told the paper: "I
would have to think very hard before repeating this in the
current situation."
"The sovereign, democratic decision of the Greek people has
left us in a very different situation," Schaeuble said.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Caroline Copley; Editing by
Paul Carrel)