BERLIN May 23 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble has said there is no need to consider disbursing more
aid to Greece because Athens has already promised reforms and
must tackle the problem itself.
In a radio interview to be aired on Sunday, Schaeuble said:
"Greece vowed to fulfil the programme on Feb. 20 and as a result
there's no need to talk about alternatives."
"There's no getting around that it's an issue for the
government in Athens," Schaeuble told Deutschlandfunk radio,
according to excerpts of the interview released on Saturday.
In the latest warning that Greece is teetering on the brink
of default, a senior Greek ruling party lawmaker said on
Wednesday that it could not make a payment due to the IMF on
June 5 unless foreign lenders disbursed more.
In an interview with Reuters last week, Schaeuble said such
a payment would contravene an agreement between the Eurogroup of
euro zone finance ministers and Greece on Feb. 20, when Athens
was granted a four-month extension of its rescue package in
return for promising economic reforms.
In the Deutschlandfunk interview, Schaeuble evaded a
question about whether he thought Greece was closer to being
rescued or defaulting. He said, however, Greece "has a lot of
work" ahead of it.
Schaeuble also said that the Group of Seven (G7) leading
industrial nations, whose finance ministers will be meeting in
Dresden next week, cannot solve Greece's problem.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's leftist government says it
hopes to reach a cash-for-reforms deal in days, although
European Union and IMF lenders are more pessimistic and say
talks are moving too slowly for that.
Greek officials now point to a race against the clock to
clinch a deal before payments totalling about 1.5 billion euros
($1.7 billion) to the IMF come due next month, starting with a
300 million euro payment on June 5.
Schaeuble also told Reuters that the Greek government's
optimism about clinching a cash-for-reforms deal with its
lenders within days is not backed up by the negotiations, and he
could not rule out Greece becoming insolvent.
