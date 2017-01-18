BERLIN Jan 18 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble is preparing for a continuation of aid for Greece
without the involvement of the International Monetary Fund
(IMF), Germany's Bild newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Talks between Athens and foreign lenders on its bailout
progress have dragged on for months due to differences on labour
and energy reforms as well as on fiscal targets and debt relief
measures. The IMF has said it will only be involved if it is the
last bailout for Athens and includes debt relief for Greece.
The German government would like the IMF to participate in
the bailout programme to boost its credibility but Berlin is
against granting Athens significant debt relief.
The Finance Ministry is preparing for a vote in the
Bundestag lower house of parliament in case the IMF refuses to
take part, after Schaeuble previously promised the Bundestag the
rescue package would only be approved if the IMF was involved
and keeping tabs on Greek reforms, Bild said.
The newspaper, which did not name its sources, said
Schaeuble thinks the hole left by the IMF should be filled by
the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - the euro zone's bailout
fund, Bild said.
The German Finance Ministry was not immediately available
for comment.
Bild said the Bundestag would vote on the modified programme
for Greece before a federal election due to take place in
September.
Last week Schaeuble proposed turning the ESM into a European
monetary fund to improve the management of crises in Europe.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Dominic Evans)