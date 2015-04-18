WASHINGTON, April 18 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday he was happy over a report
that Greece was poised to sign a gas deal with Russia, though he
added it would not solve the cash-strapped euro zone nation's
economic problems.
"I am happy about that for Greece," Schaeuble told
journalists on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the
International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington.
"But I do not think that this would solve the problems
Greece has in fulfilling the commitments of the memorandum of
understanding (with its European partners)."
German magazine Der Spiegel, citing a senior official in
Greece's ruling leftist Syriza party, reported that Athens could
sign a gas deal with Russia as early as Tuesday that could bring
3-5 billion euros into the Greece's depleted government
coffers.
It said that during a visit to Moscow earlier this month
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras expressed interest in
participating in a pipeline that would bring Russian gas to
Europe via Turkey and Greece.
Under the proposed deal, Greece would receive advance funds
from Russia based on expected future profits linked to the
pipeline.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Editing by Paul Simao)