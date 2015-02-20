BRUSSELS Feb 20 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday that there would be no payout of new funds to Greece before it has successfully completed its bailout programme.

"As long as the programme isn't successfully completed, there will be no pay out," Schaeuble said after euro zone finance ministers agreed to extend Athens' bailout programme. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)