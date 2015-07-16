BERLIN, July 16 The head of the European Parliament said on Thursday that it was necessary to put the Greek economy back on the path it was on at the end of last year, when it had a primary budget surplus and economic growth.

"Of course Greece was on a very, very good path at the end of 2014 ... we need to put the country back on the path it was on at the end of last year," Martin Schulz said in Berlin. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Scot W. Stevenson)