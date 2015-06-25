(Adds Schulz comments, context)
BERLIN, June 25 European Parliament President
Martin Schulz said on Thursday he did not believe Greece would
leave the euro zone and that an agreement between Athens and its
creditors would be found, though it may take a few days.
Greece failed to clinch a deal with its lenders on Thursday
and euro zone finance ministers are due to meet on Saturday in a
last-ditch attempt to avert a default next week or start
preparing to protect the euro zone from financial market
turmoil.
Asked on German public broadcaster ARD whether he thought
there would be a 'Grexit' Schulz said, "I don't think so. I
still believe that reason will ultimately prevail, even on the
side of the Greek government. So I believe we perhaps have to
wait one or two days but there will be a solution."
Schulz said a Greek exit from the single currency bloc could
cause contagion that would affect Spain, Italy and Portugal.
"Then we'd have dimensions that I don't even want to think
about so that's why ... I decide to try everything to avoid this
path," he said.
He added that the Greek government needed to finally
understand that it "has so many people who want to help it" and
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras needed to pluck up the
courage to tell some members of Syriza that he needed to put the
fate of the Greek people before party politics.
"If he manages that, and I hope we can help him to manage
that, then we'll get a solution," Schulz said.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said Greece will
need some form of debt restructuring or further loans to make
its finances sustainable, but Schulz said a debt "haircut" would
not help Greece, which instead needed a long-term programme to
recover economically.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Gareth Jones, Toni
Reinhold)