PARIS, Sept 21 The head of the European
Parliament, Martin Schulz, lamented on Monday the decision by
Greek leftist Alexis Tsipras to renew a coalition with the small
right-wing Independent Greeks party.
Tsipras stormed back into office with an unexpectedly
decisive election victory on Sunday, claiming a clear mandate to
steer Greece's battered economy to recovery.
The vote ensured Europe's most outspoken leftist leader
would remain Greece's dominant political figure, despite having
been abandoned by party radicals last month after he caved in to
demands for austerity to win a bailout from the euro zone.
Speaking to France Inter radio, Schulz said he could not
understand Tsipras' decision to bring the Independent Greeks,
who polled less than 4 percent of the vote, back into
government.
"I called him (Tsipras) a second time to ask him why he was
continuing a coalition with this strange, far-right party,"
Schulz said.
"He pretty much didn't answer. He is very clever, especially
by telephone. He told me things that seemed convincing, but
which ultimately in my eyes are a little bizarre."
Independent Greeks leader Panos Kammenos says the bailout by
the European Union, European Central Bank and International
Monetary Fund has reduced Greece to the status of a debt colony.
The party differs from Syriza on many traditionally
conservative issues, pledging to crack down on illegal
immigration and defend the close links between the Orthodox
Church and the state.
Schulz said he admired Tsipras for the way he had navigated
through the last year to get himself re-elected, but said
Kammenos was a loose canon who always needed to be controlled.
"It's politically and strategically something that you have
to admire," he said. "But after ... this renewed mandate with
this far-right, populist party, that I don't understand."
