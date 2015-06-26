* Proposed tax changes raise risk of exodus by ship owners
* Greek shipping major revenue provider for economy
(Adds further comment, detail)
By Matthias Sobolewski and Jonathan Saul
BERLIN/LONDON, June 26 Under the latest
proposals made by Greece's creditors, the country's shipping
companies face paying a higher tonnage tax and a phasing-out of
special tax allowances which they have enjoyed, according to
documents seen by Reuters.
Together with tourism, its shipping industry is a vital
generator of income for Greece.
The current taxation system has included voluntary payments
by the shipping companies and owners who include some of the
country's wealthiest tycoons.
According to an official document indicating steps Greece
must take, its lenders say the country must "increase the rate
of the tonnage tax and phase out special tax treatments of the
shipping industry".
A separate document showed Greece had made a proposal to
"increase tonnage tax and implement an effective taxation
framework for commercial shipping".
Any attempt to impose heavy taxes after decades of relative
fiscal freedom raises the risk of an exodus of oligarchs and
businesses which are major employers, further damaging an
economy that has endured years of crisis.
"There are going to be serious implications for the
commercial shipping companies in Greece if such an increased
tonnage tax will be applied because they will not be competitive
any more in the international market under heavier taxes," one
Greek shipping industry source said.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras accused international
creditors of "blackmail" on Friday after euro zone partners
offered to release billions in frozen aid in a last-minute push
to win his acceptance a cash-for-reform deal.
While Greek shipping magnates generally operate from the
Athens suburbs and the port of Piraeus, their companies are
largely registered in the likes of the Marshall Islands and the
Turks & Caicos. The firms are often listed on stock exchanges
abroad and their ships fly foreign flags such as Liberia's.
Another Greek shipping source said the Greek tonnage tax
system was already higher than in other European countries.
"Moreover, it has a wider scope as it applies not only to
vessels under the Greek flag, but to all vessels managed by
Greek management companies," the source said.
Greek shipping has been part of the national economic
lifeblood for thousands of years, but the industry remains
mobile. The Greek fleet, which includes Greek flagged ships, is
one of the biggest in the world.
"The owners have no problem at all to relocate. If it is not
to their liking, no one can stop them from leaving. (The ruling
party) Syriza will be gambling with this," said John Faraclas, a
London-based shipping commentator and independent ship broker.
"The problem is the loss there will be for the Greek
seafarers and Greek society."
Theodore Veniamis, head of the Union of Greek Shipowners
(UGS) who speaks on behalf of the association, was unavailable
for comment, his office told Reuters on Friday.
In its recent annual report the UGS said the country's
shipowners had already agreed to the doubling of taxation of all
ships operated from Greece irrespective of their flagging.
"The immediate and direct response of the overwhelming
majority of the Greek shipping community fulfilled the tax
collection targets for the first year and has undoubtedly proven
the determination of our sector to support our country during
the economic crisis," the UGS said.
(Additional reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Michele
Kambas in Athens, writing by Jonathan Saul,; Editing by Pravin
Char, Greg Mahlich)