By Tom Bergin
PIRAEUS, Greece, Nov 25 On the day he took
office as Greece's shipping minister in June 2012, Kostis
Moussouroulis received a visit from a 90-year-old shipowner. He
still remembers the older man's words: "Don't forget, the best
minister of shipping and maritime affairs is the minister who is
doing nothing for the shipping industry. He is the one who is
leaving us alone."
That's the way Greek shipowners like it. The magnates who
run one of the biggest merchant marine fleets in the world have
long argued that if Greece tried to tax them, they would leave -
and that their departure would devastate the economy. In recent
years, as international institutions repeatedly bailed out
Greece, the lenders have also pushed Athens to beef up its tax
take. Shipowners have resisted any effort to ditch the tax
breaks they enjoy, and no government has dared touch them.
"Shipping is a pillar of the Greek economy," says the Union
of Greek Shipowners, the ocean-going industry's main
association.
Greece's statistics office says shipping contributes around
$9 billion - or 4 percent - of the country's Gross Domestic
Product (GDP). When you include related business, the industry
says, the figure jumps to 7.5 percent of GDP, or about $17
billion a year. Deep-sea shipping and related trades employ more
than 192,000 people, it says. That's 4 percent of all Greek
workers.
But a Reuters analysis of corporate filings and economic
data suggests shipping's heroic role in Greece's economy is
largely a myth.
That's because Greek shipowners include in their statistics
billions of dollars which never actually enter the Greek
economy. If Greece counted only payments to Greek companies and
individuals - as other countries do - the deep-sea shipping
industry's contribution would be equivalent to around 1 percent
of GDP.
For Greece, the cost of the tax breaks granted to shipowners
runs into hundreds of millions of euros. Though that is small
compared with the country's debt, plenty of other citizens have
had to tighten their belts. The country has cut jobless benefits
by one-fifth, and health spending by a tenth, between 2009 and
2012 in exchange for bailouts from the European Union and
International Monetary Fund. The nation's farmers have seen
their tax breaks axed and Greece has raised taxes on high
earners. Shipping magnates, on the other hand, have their
exemptions written into the constitution.
The shipowners "are powerful in that they ... get the media
to write what they want," said economist and former finance
minister George Papaconstantinou. "And immediately when you
start touching them you start to hear: 'We are 7 percent of the
economy we bring 17 billion every year, 200,000 jobs' ... That's
not the case."
Syriza, the governing party of Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras, initially promised to end the industry's generous tax
allowances. Shipping Minister Thodoris Dritsas concedes the way
Greece measures its shipping industry is not effective. He said
the government is reviewing the tax system and expects to
publish details next year.
But while he said changes for shipping are possible, the
government is reluctant to advocate anything that would damage
shipping groups.
"What is very important for us is maintaining the
competitiveness of Greek shipping," he told Reuters in his
office across Piraeus harbour from dozens of tree-shaded ship
management offices. The ministry has a dilapidated air: Paint
peels off the walls and staff ferry documents in supermarket
shopping trolleys.
The Union of Greek Shipowners declined to comment on the
Reuters analysis, but said any suggestion it used political or
media influence to perpetuate inaccuracies about its economic
contribution was "a completely false allegation." It used
official data and analysis by respected bodies, it said. "The
Greek shipping community stands on its stellar track record as
the global success story of Greece."
The industry says government tax revenues from Greek
shipping have increased more than eightfold since the outbreak
of the economic crisis. It said this was due to a number of
factors including the fact that in 2013, the industry
volunteered to pay 420 million euros in extra taxes over several
years.
Greece's central bank and its statistics office ELSTAT,
which publish official data on the economy and the industry,
said they follow international rules on counting the economy.
Both declined to comment on Reuters analysis. The Ministry of
Finance did not respond to requests for comment.
MARITIME NATION
A nation of more than 1,000 islands, Greece's history and
culture has been intertwined with the sea since the Battle of
Salamis against the Persians in 480 BC, when the Greeks trapped
the invading fleet in a narrow strait.
The modern industry grew up in the 19th century. Trading
families bought vessels to transport goods between the Black Sea
and northern Europe. Over time, they began to provide freight
for others. Greeks now operate some of the world's biggest
tankers and bulk carriers.
Three things helped: Greece's location at the crossroads of
Europe, Asia and Africa; a cosmopolitan outlook; and low taxes.
Even in those early days, though, the industry's
international nature sparked doubts about how much money it
generated for Greece.
In 1933, Emmanouil Tsouderos, then the Bank of Greece's
governor and later a prime minister, published a report which
found that shipping was the country's biggest source of foreign
exchange. The industry brought in 5.9 million pounds sterling
equivalent (roughly $450 million in today's money), around 20
percent more than tourism, he said.
But in his report, the central banker added that not all
this money could be counted as a contribution to the economy. So
many of the industry's expenses - fuel, port fees, labour and
repairs - were incurred overseas that Greece would never see all
the cash. Tsouderos decided that only about a third of the
shipping money remained in the country.
Today, Bank of Greece statistics show, shipping receipts are
worth some $15 billion a year. That is equivalent to almost 7
percent of GDP, and just behind the $18 billion brought in by
tourism.
But unlike Tsouderos, the Bank does not specify how much of
this stays in Greece.
Some in the industry still say shipping counts for more than
tourism.
"It's not like tourist money," said John Coustas, Chief
Executive of Danaos Shipping, one of the largest Greek shipping
groups. The problem with the tourism industry, he said, is that
Greece has to import goods to supply tourists' needs. "In
shipping this is a pure contribution," he said, sitting in his
wood-panelled office overlooking Piraeus port, surrounded by oil
paintings of 19th-century shipping scenes.
TOO BIG TO TAX
Greek shipowners have long argued that their industry is too
special to tax. After the Second World War, when the
cash-strapped government wanted to introduce a levy on shipping
companies, owners responded by moving their vessels to companies
in tax havens such as Panama.
To keep them sweet, the government in 1953 enshrined tax
breaks for shipowners in the constitution. Greece started to
allow shipping companies to pay a nominal fee, known as a
tonnage tax, instead of a tax on profits. The tax varied widely
and was sometimes as low as $1 for each "taxable ton" of a
ship's weight. Shipowners were exempted from tax on their
incomes.
This brought some shipping operations back, but the
companies which owned the fleet remained registered in Liberia,
Marshall Islands and Panama, according to documents, government
officials and industry executives. Shipowners wanted to keep
their assets safe from volatile local politics.
Today, instead of Greek-based ships manned by Greek sailors,
shipping in Greece is mainly made up of small management offices
in Piraeus that collect freight fees on behalf of their
tax-haven registered parents. The management firms oversee the
movements and maintenance of the ships, which rarely if ever
visit Greece. In return, the management firms receive a small
share of the shipping fees.
It's not clear how many jobs the industry generates. In
2012, ELSTAT said 5,100 Greeks were employed on Greek-flagged
deep sea vessels. Industry-backed studies add about 6,000 Greek
sailors on foreign-flagged ships, and around 15,000 jobs
onshore. On top of that, they assume the industry generates over
100,000 more jobs indirectly.
Companies and government officials say the Greek-run fleet -
like most - mainly employs sailors from developing countries.
The dividends paid by many Greek shipping firms also often
stay offshore. The country does not count actual dividends paid,
but filings by firms which do disclose their dividends suggest
the total paid both on and offshore could be over $1 billion a
year.
Shipowners, too, often live outside Greece. More than half
the shareholders in big Greek shipping companies are based
elsewhere, including famous magnates such as George Economou,
who lives in Monaco, and John Angelikousis, who lives in London.
Other big names such as Philip Niarchos and Spiro Latsis live in
Switzerland, filings in the UK and Switzerland show. They
declined to comment on their residence.
Such a globalised structure is common enough around the
world. Less common is the way Greece counts this business.
DROP IN THE OCEAN
Countries like Britain and Norway only consider the fees
made by shipping companies that are registered on their
territories.
They do this partly to reflect economic reality, but also
because statistical bodies can't reliably count money paid or
people employed by firms in tax havens, said Robin Lynch, who
used to measure GDP at Britain's Office for National Statistics.
Norway's statistical service takes that a step further. One
measure of GDP it produces strips out Norwegian-registered
shipping companies completely. Sabina Du Rietz, a GDP expert at
the Norwegian School of Economics, said this is deemed a better
measure of the economy, because the shipping industry employs
mainly non-residents and has "negligible effect on domestic
demand."
Greece's statistical agency ELSTAT, on the other hand,
counts the whole industry as if it were based in Greece. It
includes in its national accounts the full freight fees that are
collected by shipping companies registered in tax havens. This
means it counts wages paid to non-Greek seamen and dividends
paid to non-Greek shareholders.
If Greece counted only fees paid to Greece-based management
companies, the industry would be much smaller.
A total of 17 of the largest Greek shipping companies, with
a combined turnover of $2.5 billion, published their fee income
for 2013. They paid $123 million in management fees to their
Greek offices that year, the accounts show. Some of these
management firms had branches outside Greece, so not even all of
this modest amount stayed in the country.
Assuming management fees across the industry run at a
similar level, the total direct onshore impact of shipping
groups would be around $700 million that year, Reuters
calculations show. Adjusting for costs, the direct contribution
to GDP would be around $500 million, compared to the $9 billion
or so recorded by ELSTAT.
Including payments to suppliers, sailors and dividends, the
contribution to the economy would be around $2 billion. That's
just over a tenth of the figure cited by the industry.
The Reuters estimates are based on a sample of companies
which generate about a fifth of shipping export earnings. They
may not be representative, although accountants and industry
executives say all shipping companies have similar structures
and face similar costs.
Nadim Ahmad, head of trade statistics at the Organisation
for Economic Co-operation and Development, said Greece is
entitled to count the shipping sector as it does. But capturing
so much activity outside the economy means the result can be
misleading, he said. "Is it right to say: 'This GDP is generated
in this country, ergo it necessarily follows that this is the
benefit that accrues to this economy'? It's obvious the answer
is no."
PR OFFENSIVE
Despite this, Greek shipping owners have managed to convince
a succession of governments that they deserve special treatment.
After the fall of the military junta, which ruled from 1967
to 1974, shipowners worried they might lose their tax exemption
and mounted a public relations offensive, according to a study
by Ilias Bissias, a lecturer at the University of the Aegean who
has worked in communications at shipping groups. Normally
secretive, shipowners began to give press interviews "to bond
with the general public," Bissias said. And they invested in
media groups, which some politicians say they use as a platform
to highlight the industry's contribution.
Greece's leaders don't question the industry's importance,
said Yannos Papantoniou, who was finance minister from 1996 to
2001. "For us, shipping is a desperately needed source of
foreign income, which addresses the country's fundamental
weakness which is the lack of foreign exchange," he said.
Gikas Hardouvelis, who was finance minister until January
this year, said the importance of the sector gives it political
power. "There are people in Greece who think these people should
pay taxes. People in the ministry, they were gung-ho to grab
them. I tend to be more liberal because I understand that these
people have options," he said.
Papaconstantinou, the former finance minister who said he
doubted the importance of shipping to the economy, is one
politician who wants change. He told Reuters the government
should commission an independent report to estimate the real
contribution of the sector. But he said the industry would
resist.
"It's not by accident that you do not have an authoritative
independent study of this," he said.
