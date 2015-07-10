BRUSSELS, July 10 Slovak Finance Minister Peter
Kazimir questioned whether Greece had done enough with its
reform proposals to secure creditors' agreement to negotiate a
new bailout loan.
Kazimir, who is among sceptical voices in the 19-strong
Eurogroup of finance ministers that will decide on Athens'
request on Saturday, tweeted: "It seems we have progress on
Greece. It's still not clear whether this will be enough and no
further frontloading will be needed."
He added a further note of scepticism about the ability of
the leftist Greek government to complete a U-turn after five
months of rejecting creditors' terms: "Following latest
developments, listening to Greece govt officials, one can wonder
how quickly can caterpillar turn into butterfly," he tweeted.
