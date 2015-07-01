DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN, July 1 Slovakia's Finance Minister Peter Kazimir tweeted on Wednesday: "I'm afraid that Greece banks might not reopen with the euro as the currency in case the referendum on Sunday ends with a no." (Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
* Moody's - capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden