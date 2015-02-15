PRAGUE Feb 15 Slovak Finance Minister Peter
Kazimir said on Sunday he was sceptical that a comprehensive
deal on how to proceed with Greece and its debt pile can be
reached at Monday's meeting of euro zone finance ministers.
"I'm rather sceptical we will succeed to agree all details
on Greece tomorrow at Eurogroup," Kazimir said on his Twitter
account. "There are limits and the clock is ticking."
Greece and its euro zone partners are in arduous
negotiations over demands by the new government of leftist Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras for an end to austerity and a
renegotiation of Greece's debt. The country's
current bailout programme expires at the end of February.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Mark Heinrich)