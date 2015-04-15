BRATISLAVA, April 15 Greece is moving ever closer to the abyss and there are not big chances of a breakthrough at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Riga next week, Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Wednesday.

"Given the we have lost a lot of time, I am sceptical," Kazimir told reporters after a Slovak cabinet meeting when asked if he believed the Riga meeting could bring a breakthrough.

"Greece is moving ever closer to the abyss."

A meeting of deputy finance ministers last Thursday gave Athens a deadline of six working days to present a revised economic reform plan, before euro zone finance ministers meet on April 24 to decide whether to unlock emergency funding to keep Greece afloat. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova, writing by Jan Lopatka)